Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): The Karnataka Police have started raiding and investigating the properties of the persons accused of killing BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in areas of Uttar Pradesh. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the process of attaching the properties of the accused persons is underway. "The police, along with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), will raid and thoroughly check the properties of the accused persons," he informed.

Kumar also said that the main accused in the case are yet to be arrested. "We have complete information about Praveen's killers. The accused persons' photos, information about their family members -- everything has been gathered. However, the main accused in the case are being given shelter, which is delaying the arrest. They have been shifted to different places," he said.



"We will hold meetings in different districts. Maintaining law and order in the Mangaluru region is our focus. Action will be taken against those who directly or indirectly helped the main accused persons, in coordination with the NIA. The process of issuing warrants via court is also underway," Kumar said.

When asked about the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder, Kumar stated that few accused persons do have links with the PFI. "Investigation in this regard is progressing and information regarding the accused who have links with the PFI would be given soon," he added. Kumar also stated that all the seven arrested accused so far are local residents, further informing that the focus of the investigation is to find out who gave them the instructions for the murder.

On July 26, bike-borne miscreants attacked BJP activist Praveen at Bellare town in Dakshina Kannada district outside his chicken shop and hacked him to death. Following the murder, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled the celebrations of his one year in office. He visited Praveen's family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation on behalf of the state government.

The BJP also gave a compensation of Rs 25 lakh separately. The incident triggered a chain of protests by BJP workers all over Karnataka. The agitators had laid siege to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence, causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party. The probe had revealed that Praveen was targeted for launching a campaign against halal meat. (With Agency Inputs)