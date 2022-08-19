Mangaluru: A flex banner with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar that sparked a row here on the eve of Krishna Janmashtami were removed on the orders Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday. The banner was reportedly displayed by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal to extend Krishna Janmashtami greetings.

As soon as the controversy caught fire, the orders for the flex banner to be removed were passed in order to avoid the matter from escalating further. The authorities had also received complaints from some people that led them to take action.

Also read: Row over Godse and Sarvarkar posters continue in Karnataka

As informed by the police officials in the area, Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran had installed the banner. The police officials in Surathkal beefed up the security in the area after the controversy and in the purview of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

This is the second time that a controversy of such sort has hit Surathkal. On August 14, Hindu Mahasabha courted a similar controversy after they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at the Surathkal flyover.