Sulya: A Karnataka Congress delegation visited the house of slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's coastal district of Dakshina Kannada to express their condolences to the bereaved family but had to face a protest. In fact, the family members also expressed their outrage at the Congress leaders for turning up late for the condolence.

However, visiting Congress leader Ramanath Rai advised Praveen's uncle Jayaram to remain calm while the party leaders were offering condolences to Praveen's family. When the Congress leaders were leaving, the crowd shouted slogans at the Congress leaders including the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, former Minister Ramanath Rai, former Puttur MLA Shakuntala Shetty, and others.

Speaking to the media after visiting the deceased Praveen Nettaru's house, B.K. Hariprasad said that when the Congress government was in power, the BJP leaders "used to give lectures". "Now those who don't protect their own party worker, how can they protect someone else? There is no use in shedding tears, he said. B.K. Hariprasad alleged that law and order have "completely failed in the state and that is why the case has been handed over to the NIA".

Also read: Protests erupt after BJP youth leader hacked to death in Karnataka