Chamarajanagar(Karnataka): A man marching in Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka on Saturday was roughed up and arrested by police for wearing a t-shirt with 'PayCM' logo, a campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over corruption allegations.

The man, identified as Akshay Kumar from Sindagi, was wearing the t-shirt and carrying a flag with the 'PayCM' campaign QR code. The incident took place at Gundlupeth in Chamrajnagar. "Atrocities on our worker who wore a 'PayCM' t-shirt are condemnable. Who gave the powers to the police to remove his t-shirt and assault him? Are these police or goons? The police who assaulted should be suspended," Karnataka Congress said on Twitter with a video of the incident.

A policeman was seen hitting him on the head repeatedly while another removed his t-shirt. A case was registered in Chamarajanagar SEN(Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police) police station against Akshay Kumar.