Ramanagara (Karnataka): Congress on Sunday resumed Mekedatu 'padayatra' (foot march) in Karnataka launching a scathing attack on the BJP for failing to implement the project despite being in power both at the State and at the Centre. The march which was temporarily halted in Ramanagara district on January 13 when the Covid-19 third wave reached its peak, today resumed from the place.

Lashing out at the BJP government over the issue, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah said that even though the BJP is in power in both the State and the Centre, the State Government has so far not been able to get environment and forest clearance from the Centre for the project.

"It has been over 2.5 years since the BJP government came to power in the state. They have failed to get environment and forest clearance from the Centre, despite having their own party's government there. Tamil Nadu is opposing this project politically, not with any court orders in hand. If the project is not started, it will be a betrayal for the people of the state," he said.

Siddaramaiah further alleged that the BJP was wrongly accusing Congress of not doing anything to take the project forward when it was in power in Karnataka adding that his party had prepared the detailed project report for the project.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP Government of obstructing the right of people of Karnataka on water. "The voice of the people for their right over water will grow stronger through this padayatra...may you get success in your struggle and your right over water," he said. The Congress leader urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get the environmental clearance at the earliest and start the project.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. The estimated Rs 9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW power.

(With agency inputs)

