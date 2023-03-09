New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the Delhi office, in connection with a money laundering case.

Last year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had conducted searches at five places belonging to the Congress MLA on the basis of an ED report on the disproportionate assets case against him. According to ACB, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.

Khan is a former minister and close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. His house was also raided earlier by ED in connection with a disproportionate assets case and IMA case. In the IMA scam 40,000 investors were allegedly duped by the company founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

Zameer has allegedly received illegal favours and transactions from Mansoor. The scam came to light in June 2019 after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged "harassment" by some politicians and goons.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter, Kavitha, for questioning in the Delhi excise police case said that if a woman has to be interrogated by a central agency, then as per law, she has a "fundamental right" to be questioned at her home.

"We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. 18 parties confirmed their participation...ED summoned me on March 9. I requested for March 16 but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed for March 11." "When an agency wants to interrogate a woman, she has a fundamental right that it be done at her home," she stated.

"So, I requested ED that they can come to my house on 11th March to investigate but they said that I will have to come to them," the BRS leader said. Kavitha arrived in Delhi today and said that she will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on March 11.

In a series of tweets, BRS MLS had hit out, alleging that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. "As a law-abiding citizen, I'll fully cooperate with investigating agencies. I will appear at your good offices on March 11," she had said in a statement.

"...I have been summoned by ED to appear on March 9th in Delhi. However, due to the Dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll see legal opinions on the date of attending it," BRS MLC K Kavitha had stated. (With agency Inputs)