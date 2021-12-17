New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar on Friday received flak from several politicians over his controversial comment surrounding rape in the state assembly the day before.

Reacting to the minister's comments, politicians from several parties strongly criticized him for the remark.

Other political parties also made a demand for Congress to sack the MLA.

Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan said that the incident was a 'matter of shame'.

"His mentality, upbringing as well as his education describes his views. It is truly a matter of shame, what more can I say", the SP leader said.

BJP Yuva Morcha president from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya, on the other hand, noted that the youth wing of the ruling dispensation would be protesting Kumar's comment in the Belgaum Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

"Congress MLA and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar's statement on the rape incident is extremely insensitive and aims to end the pride of women. He is a habitual offender and has given such statements before as well. BJP Yuva Morcha, Karnataka will be hosting a large demonstration against him at the Vidhana Soudha in Belgaum", Surya said.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on the other hand, demanded both Kumar as well as the Legislative Assembly speaker issue apologies, pointing out that the latter was laughing when the comment was made by Kumar.

"His trivialization of an incident (such as rape) which causes so much trauma to a woman reflects his poor mentality. Some responsibility should be expected from people like him, who represent a constituency in either the parliament or the assembly. It is quite shameful. He should apologize, and the speaker should also apologize considering the way he was laughing in response to the comment. I want to say stop insulting women and the crimes they go through. Start talking about women and their issues", the Shiv Sena leader said.