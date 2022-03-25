Mysore(Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah danced in his native village Siddaramana Hundi while attending Siddarameshwara Jatra on Thursday. Siddaramaiah danced for about 40 minutes to the beats of the Veeramakkala Kunitha dance. A large number of villagers had gathered to see veteran politician matching steps to the folk number.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had danced for Veeramakkala Kunitha when he was the deputy chief minister. The villagers were overwhelmed to see their favourite leader dancing to the tune of the folk song. Former CM also worshipped Siddarameshwara God, the Kuladeva of his birthplace. The villagers merrily cheered for him, when he arrived at the Siddarameshwara Puja in Siddaramana Hundi in Mysore.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah said " 'I'm glad to be here. I never miss our hometown fair. I had come here even when I was a deputy chief minister and Chief Minister as well. Now, I am back again. The fair is held every two years. Due to pandemic, we did not organise the fair last year. Now, with newfound excitement, we have organised it. I was dancing for Veera Kunitha and enjoyed it thoroughly," Siddaramaiah added.