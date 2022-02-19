Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress has issued a whip on Friday instructing all of its legislators to sleep in the Legislative Assembly and the Council through the weekend to sustain its demand for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's sacking.

The Congress’ protest prevented business from taking place in both houses for the third day in a row, forcing adjournment till Monday. They are demanding Eshwarappa's sacking for his controversial statement on the Bhagwa (saffron flag) possibly replacing the tricolour. Opposition chief whip Ajay Dharm Singh issued a whip asking legislators to set aside all their engagements to take part in the sleepover protest till Monday.

On Friday night also, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, and other leaders held a sit-in protest in the Vidhana Soudha. The leaders meanwhile, had a gala time playing 'antaksahri and watching the second T20 match between India and West Indies.

Also read: Chaos in Karnataka Assembly over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag' comment, Siddaramaiah seeks sedition charges