Belagavi: The Congress leaders led by opposition leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Thursday staged a tractor rally in protest against the BJP government's "anti-people policies, corruption, and discrimination in flood relief".

The tractor rally began from the Congress office in Belagavi to Suvarna Soudha covering a distance of 12 km. They tried to siege Suvarna Soudha but the police stopped them. Brawl broke out between the police and leaders. The police have blocked protesters outside the gate. But Congress leaders entered Suvarna Soudha via it's gate by tractor.

Several leaders, including KPCC working president Salim Ahmed, MLA Priyanka Kherge, MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and MLA HK Patil were involved in the protest and shouted slogans against the Central and State BJP governments.

Karnataka Winter Session -2021 which has began from December 13 at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. The Congress leaders have declared that they have planned a series of protests for three days against the government from Belagavi Congress office to Suvarna Soudha.