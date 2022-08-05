Bengaluru: The grand show of unity by the Karnataka Congress at Wednesday's Siddaramotsav convention to celebrate the 75th birthday of Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah in Davanagere has made the BJP jittery. At the mega event, Congress leaders put aside their internal bickerings and demonstrated unity.

Also read: Show of Unity: Rahul Gandhi asks DK Shivakumar to hug Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah hugged each other on Wednesday. People's support was seen in the convention beyond expectations, which has come as a wake-up call for the BJP. Ex-Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Bengaluru on the same day.

Shah attended a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries (CII) ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’. Sources said that Yediyurappa told Shah that if the BJP did not strengthen organisationally, it will be difficult for the party to come to power again in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled for May next year.