Bengaluru: I will not appear before The Enforcement Directorate tomorrow, will be participating in a party worker's birthday event, says Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday. "My brother & I have been summoned. I'm looking at it. I'm occupied with our national president's programs on Nov 7. I'll take a decision on it today" said Shivakumar on ED's summons asking him to appear before it on Nov 7 in a money laundering case.

ED had summoned Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh to depose before the investigating officer on November 7 in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

“The Investigation Officer (IO) for the National Herald and Young India case has now changed. Me and my brother received summons day before yesterday (Thursday) to depose with certain documents on November 7,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said though he has furnished certain documents, the ED has asked for a few more, which they would produce before the IO. According to him, the ED and the CBI have registered separate cases against him.

“The ED and the CBI have filed a case against me in the disproportionate assets case. I have moved the Delhi High Court saying that this cannot be done. We have to see what law says,” he said.

He wondered why the probe agencies were after him. “I am continuing the legal battle. I don’t know why they are torturing me with their repeated summons,” he said.

The latest round of questioning pertains to Shivakumar and Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young India, the company that owns National Herald.