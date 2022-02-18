Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leaders have started a 'dharna' at the state legislature demanding the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa. Congress MLAs led by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President DK Shivakumar had even given a deadline for the ruling BJP government to sack Eshwarappa till Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri personally went and met Congress leaders in the assembly and requested to end the 'day and night' agitation. However, the Congress leaders refused to soften their stand.

"The Opposition has misunderstood minister Eshwarappa's statement and is trying to create a wrong perception among the people. It is showing an anti-people attitude over the issue," Bommai said.

"There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa's statement. It does not have any aspects against the law. The opposition has made it a big issue as they do not have any other issue. They are staging day and night dharna without any cause. it is not the way a responsible Opposition functions.

"It has completely forgotten its responsibility. They believe it would bring them political gains. But it would not bring them any dividends," Bommai added.

In a controversial remark last week, Eshwarappa had told the media that "not now but in the future saffron flag may become the national flag... The tricolour has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag and it should be respected. Those who do not respect it will be anti-nationals. 'Hindu dharma' will prevail in the country sometime in the future. Then we will hoist the saffron flag at Red Fort."

Taking a strong objection to the remarks made by Eshwarappa, Siddaramaiah had demanded a sedition case be filed against him. Congress is protesting at the Council Session and has demanded the resignation of Eshwarappa from both houses of Vidhana Soudha (Assembly and Council).

Read: Saffron flag remark: Siddaramaiah leads Congress sleepover in Assembly seeking Eshwarappa's resignation