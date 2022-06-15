Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in tears after watching the movie "777 Charlie" starring Rakshit Shetty. According to the film crew, the movie written and directed by Kiranraj K, is about a dog entering into the life of the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, and giving him a new perspective.

Complimenting the emotional storyline and screenplay of the movie, Bommai on Monday night said, "Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. Acting while complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both the emotions is superb. This film synchronises with emotions, especially of a dog, who expresses its emotions so gracefully just from its eyes." Further reiterating that the movie is a must-watch, the CM said, "I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie."

The movie team, also excited about the success of the movie, said, "We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. B S Bommai, honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka for accepting our film with so much love." Last year, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog Sunny' by reaching down to kiss and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, had gone viral on social media.

Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing 'Gau Puja', wherever he goes. Expressing joy over the Chief Minister watching his movie, Shetty in Bommai's presence said, "from the day the movie was ready we were trying to (get him to watch it). As we had seen videos about his affection and love for animals, especially dogs."

Having seen his reaction to the loss of his pet dog, our team was sure that he would like this movie, he added. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, had accompanied Bommai to watch the movie. Expressing his compassion for stray dogs, the CM said he would discuss with the experts to come out with an initiative to take care of them. "There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage the adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected," he said.

Expressing pride that Kannada movies are attaining international fame with movies like 777 Charlie and KGF 2, Bommai said the site for the proposed Film City in Mysuru has already been finalised. An international-level film city would be established with modern studios and other facilities in consultation with those interested to join hands as a joint venture, he added.