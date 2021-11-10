Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will for Delhi today and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also several ministers. In his meet, he will likely to discuss BitCoin row and also Cabinet expansion.

He disclosed about the Delhi tour at his RT Nagar residence before flying. "Today I will go to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister tomorrow and also meet Union Ministers and discuss the state's development plans. I will discuss the progress of the cases regarding Krishna and Cauvery water distribution. I will return tomorrow evening," he added.