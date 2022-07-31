Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Muslim Central Committee has come to the aid of the families of Mohammed Masood of Bellare and Mohammed Fazil of Mangalpete, two of the three youth who were murdered in the state in the last 10 days. The Committee announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of the deceased youths.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete, was hacked to death by a group of men on July 28, in the same way BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was on July 26. Masood was attacked by a gang of eight members at Kalanja village in Sullia taluk on July 19. He succumbed to injuries on July 21. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai only visited the house of BJP activist Nettaru and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

No compensation was given to the two slain Muslim youths. As such the Muslim Central Committee convened a meeting and announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each for those two families. This decision was taken in an emergency meeting held at the residence of Muslim Central Committee President K.S. Muhammud. It was also decided to provide legal assistance to the family members in connection with the case. Meanwhile, night curfew has been extended for the next two days in Dakshina Kannada following the three murders in the district.