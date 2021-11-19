Bengaluru: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repeal of the three farm laws while emphasising that farmers welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government, take a look at how Karnataka leaders, belonging to different political parties, reacted to the move.

Speaking to media at his RT Nagar residence in Bengaluru Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, "Ours is a responsive government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to farmers' insistence. It has nothing to do with the repeal of farm laws and upcoming elections. We already won the by-elections in the respective states,"

"Globalization and liberalization began in our country during the UPA government. The World Trade Agreement was made during the UPA govt to improve the scope of the agricultural market. The central govt decided to implement laws in which farmers can sell their crops directly. However, farmers from some states, including Punjab and Haryana, protested against this. Our attempt to convince the farmers failed," Bommai said.

While former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda tweeted in favour of farmers. "My salute to all the farmers who put up democratic resistance against the laws. Debate and discussion are key in a parliamentary setup. Here is the speech I had made against the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha in Sept 2020."

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in a series of Tweets slammed PM Modi, "Narendra Modi & BJP (@BJP4India) has withdrawn anti-farmer laws - a result of relentless opposition by farmers & Indian National Congress. My sincere thanks to all the farmers, Congress leaders & concerned citizens of our country".

"This is the outcome of democracy! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers".

"Now that BJP has finally realised their mistake & withdrawn anti-farmer laws. It is time to give justice to the farmers who martyred during the struggle. I urge Prime Minister of India (@PMOIndia) to announce ₹25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence".

In his tweet, KPCC president DK Shivkumar said, "It is a matter of satisfaction that our farmers have finally won after such a long protest and struggle. This is also a victory of Gandhiji's ideals of Satyagraha and Non-Violence, which have always been the guiding light for the Congress party."

"Given the delay in the repeal which led to loss of precious lives, the government must acknowledge that 700+ farmers who died in this long struggle were martyrs. It must also ensure compensation and government jobs for their family members."

However, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lauded PM Modi's decision. "In response to opposition of farmers in many parts of the country against farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has withdrawn it. I congratulate PM on behalf of the farmers. A pro-farmer-centric government has demonstrated sensitivity, regardless of prestige and politics."

Former Chief Minster and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of withdrawal of 3 agricultural acts is welcome. Finally central govt gets enlightenment. Still this decision raises many questions on sudden repeal of laws without any discussion with farmers,"

"In his speech, the prime minister had to apologize for the atrocities committed against farmers across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. My insistence is that stern action should be taken against those who have perpetrated violence against the farmers"

"There are assembly elections coming up in five states. Let the decision of the Centre be honest. Let it not be the high drama to get votes. The Prime Minister had to promise farmers to not implement these laws after the election."