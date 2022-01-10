Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at KPCC president DK Shivakumar for holding the Mekedatu march amid rising Covid cases. CM Bommai even lashed out at the KPCC president terming him irresponsible for refusing to get tested.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Bommai said, "This shows his culture. He is not bothered about the health of other people also. We are worried about their health. Not only DK Shivakumar but others should get their health tested. It's the duty of the health department. Shivakumar doesn't understand this." It shows how irresponsible he is, CM added.

The Karnataka government has already filed an FIR against DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddharamaiah in the Ramanagara's Satanuru police station for violating Covid norms.

The Mekedatu march which began on Sunday reached Doddaalahalli village, the native village of Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar.

An FIR has been registered against 31 others including DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for violating Covid protocols during their march demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project.

