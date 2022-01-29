Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday would chair an expert committee meeting to take a final call on lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka.

According to sources, “The meeting will discuss on reopening of schools, theatres, pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and show some relaxations on the night curfew."

Though the number of new Covid cases are higher in Bengaluru, quick recoveries which are exceeding the number of positive cases, may pave the way for lifting of curbs with few restrictions.

Also Read: Delta dominates Covid third wave in Karnataka

Karnataka has logged 31,198 new Covid cases against 71,092 discharges on Friday. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 15,199 positive cases on a single day against 44,866 discharges.