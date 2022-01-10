Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai has tested positive for COVID -19 on Monday. He has mild symptoms is presently under home quarantine, he tweeted.
I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022
Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt has also tested positive for COVID-19 "with mild symptoms" and has isolated himself at home.
