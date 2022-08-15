Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government has decided to launch new schemes on sanitation, nutrition, and for the well-being of farmers, labourers and the brave soldiers of the state on the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

He also said that the state government wants to empower Karnataka to make a contribution of at least USD 1 trillion to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of transforming India into a USD 5 trillion economy. "In order to create a clean and hygienic environment in government schools and colleges, 100 per cent toilet coverage will be achieved in the state at a cost of Rs 250 crore," Bommai said.

In his address at the 76th Independence Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he said a loan-cum-subsidy scheme up to Rs 50,000 will be launched to support potters, blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, Bhajantri, basket weavers, Vishwakarmas, Madars and other artisans.The "Raitha Vidya Nidhi" for farmers' children will be extended to landless agriculture labourers too, he announced.

Aimed at promoting education for farmers' children, the Chief Minister's Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme was launched by the government for the first time in the country, under which, a scholarship of Rs 439.95 crore to 10.03 lakh children has been distributed. The scheme was subsequently extended to weavers, fishermen and yellow board taxi drivers' children too.

Noting that 4,050 new Anganwadi will be opened based on requirement, with special focus on dwellings of landless labourers, the Chief Minister said, "With this initiative, children of 16 lakh families would be benefitted with nutrition and early education. This will also create job opportunity for 8,100 women."

Further stating that soldiers dedicate and sacrifice their life to protect the country, he said, if a soldier from the state dies on duty, government job will be provided to one member of his family on compassionate grounds to provide security to his family. "Also, Rs 25 lakh will be given to the kin, without any delay."

Pointing out that many new schemes were announced from the same platform last year to mark the 75th year of the country's independence and to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' meaningfully, Bommai said he is happy that the schemes were being completed as per the deadline and they will herald a new dawn in the life of all Kannadigas.

Highlighting that his government's moto is to build 'New Karnataka for New India', he said, "We have to become number one in the country in development, in enhancing skilled human resources, in new industries. This is our dream and let's all strive together to achieve it." (PTI)