Hubballi(Karnataka): A children's train derailed in the Indira Gandhi Glasshouse in Hubballi on Saturday soon after it was inaugurated by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and former Chief Minister M Jagadish Shettar.

The two along with other officials were aboard the train after the inauguration when it derailed. While no one was injured in the incident, Union Minister Joshi, according to sources, gave the officials an earful over the incident. This train was built under the Hubli-Dharwad Smart City project at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

