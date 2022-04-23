Tumkur (Karnataka): A businessman spent Rs 2 crore to build a 14-room building for the Government Senior Secondary School in Kora village in memory of his mother-Sarvamangala Nagayya.

Harsha while traveling for business purposes made his way to Kora village adjacent to the National Highway. During this time, he visited his mother's hometown, especially the school where she studied. When he was there, the partial building of the school was demolished in view of the National Highway expansion. Later, he approached the village leaders and officials and assured them to fund a new building for the school in memory of his mother.

He spent Rs 2 crores to build a new school on government land and the modernized school boasts of a trendy smart classroom. The Koru villagers appreciated Harsha for constructing a new school building in the village. Talking to ETV Bharat Harsha said on Friday, "I am staying in Bangalore and my mother Sarvamangala Nagayya was born here."

"My mother studied in this government school and went to Bangalore after marriage. I always wanted to do something for this village. Hence built a 14-room building equipped with computer systems and smart classrooms. Earlier, we met the people of this village and the gram panchayat president and they allowed me to fulfill my dream. We spent around Rs 2 crores to give the school all modern facilities," Harsha added.