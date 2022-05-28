Belthangady: In a bizarre incident, a wedding was called off after the bride got angry due to the groom's hand touching her neck during the traditional garland exchange ceremony in Belthangady taluk's Naravi town in Karnataka. It is said that the bride was so infuriated that she suddenly threw off the garland and walked away from the stage after the groom's hand touched her body.

Her family tried to calm her down but she did not stop, walking away from the marriage hall. Offended by the bride's behavior, the groom's family decided to cancel the marriage. The bride got angry and insisted that all the money spent on the wedding should be returned by the groom's family. This led to the arguments between the bride and groom's family to the point that the police had to intervene.

