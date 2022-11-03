Davanagere (Karnataka): The body of Honnali BJP MLA and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Parliamentary Secretary M P Renukacharya's nephew Chandrasekhar has been found in his car on Thursday. Police sources said that the deceased had been missing for the last five days.

They further revealed that the investigators were suspecting that the car might have been fallen into the Tunga canal near Soraturu village. Police started a search operation following a tip off and soon after the car was brought out from the canal between Honnali and Nyamati.

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyant said that the car belongs to Chandrashekhar and his body has been found inside it. Police sources said that the body has started to decompose. They further revealed that the reason behind his his death is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is going on.

MLA Renukacharya and his family members have visited the spot. Reacting to the development, the Chief Minister said " we will speak to to Renukacharya and his family. Action will be taken as per law."