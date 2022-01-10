Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 "I have tested positive for Covid. But no symptoms, I am Fine. All those who came in touch with him in the last few days get tested for Covid-19'', tweeted Kateel.

He requested all those who came in touch with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19. The second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in the First wave in 2020.

More details are awaited..