Mysore/Bengaluru: Amid raging controversy over the revision of school textbooks in Karnataka, BJP MLA B Harshavardhan on Tuesday put his own party in a spot by saying that the removal of the word 'Samvidhana Shilpi' (Architect of the Constitution) from school textbooks was "unacceptable." The words have been removed from class IX Social Sciences textbook by the textbook review committee.

Questioning the reason behind the decision, the MLA said, "What was the need to remove the words? We will not tolerate such things and there is no question of making a compromise." Harshavardhan also said that he will raise the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he comes to Mysore on June 8. Along with MP V Srinivasa Prasad, Harshavardhan hurged the Chief Minister to continue with the old textbook. "The concept of nationalism, the aspirations of justice and equality, and hundreds of articles written by Ambedkar are intrinsically linked. So Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is and always will be the 'Samvidhana Shilpi'," said Harshavardhan .

Meanwhile, RSS officials held a long meeting with senior BJP leaders in Bengaluru over the textbook controversy. According to sources, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary and Text Book Revision Committee Chairman Rohit Chakrakirtha were present at the meeting. They further revealed that RSS officials have instructed the BJP leaders and spokespersons to strongly counter the allegations against the state government over the textbook issue.