Bengaluru : Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman and misbehaved with her when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him and speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall.

The video shows the BJP MLA loosing his cool when the woman approached him. The MLA was seen in the video speaking angrily to the woman who however stood her ground, refusing to get intimidated. The video showed the MLA raising his finger at the woman and shouting at her. She was later taken to the local police station.

Seeing her public representative in her locality she tried to contact him but could not succeed so she raised her voice to grab his attention. This incident has made the MLA upset and he lost his cool.