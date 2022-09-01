Hubballi (Karnataka):Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has removed Savarkar's photo from the stage at the Idgah ground Maidan in Hubbali on Wednesday night. The photograph was placed next to the idol and a poster of Savarkar on a banner was placed on the dais.

Official sources said that the flex behind the Ganesha statue was removed as per the instruction of the Commissioner of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. According to the Corporation authorities, the banner was removed as was in violation of the permissible criterion set for the event.

On the instructions of the Corporation Commissioner, the flex which was put behind Ganesha statue was removed. In the background of the calculation that there may be a problem with the permission in the coming days, Savarkar's photo in the Ganesha Pendal was finally cleared.

But a banner with a photo of Savarkar was set up outside the main entrance of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal event at the Eidgah Maidan. Earlier, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi argued that the photo has been used as a backdrop. "The organizers believe that Savarkar is a great patriot so they have put it. What's wrong with that," he told media persons.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah ground. According to the order, the ground is the property of the Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Commission and they can allot the land to whoever they desire so.