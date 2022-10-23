Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani(56) passed away late on Saturday night. The three-time BJP MLA was battling ill health for more than a month. He was in coma for the past two days. Mamani was admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to health issues. He was shifted to Bengaluru's Manipal hospital earlier this month.

Mamani who represented the Savadatti Yellamma constituency in the Belagavi district is the son of the late Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani who also served as Deputy Speaker in the mid-1990s. He joined the BJP in 2008 and was elected as the 24th Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in March 2020.

Preparations have been made to shift the body from Bengaluru to Savadatti. His family members have family decided to move the dead body to Savadatti by road in an ambulance. Mamani recently released a video statement about his health, saying that he will soon recover and serve the public urging people not to worry. "Don't listen to speculations," he said stated in the video message.

Condoling his death Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted "We are deeply saddened to hear the death of Anand Chandrasekhara Mamani, our party MLA and Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti."