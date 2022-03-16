Bengaluru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnataka is conducting raids against 18 government officers across the state in connection with disproportionate assets cases, officials said. As per the officials, the raids which began in the wee hours of Wednesday, are underway at 75 different places across the state.

The government officers being raided in the disproportionate assets cases are -

Jnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru; Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BDA; Ramesh Kankatte, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, Yadgir district; Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer (EE), Kaujalagi Division, Gokak in Belagavi; Basava kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; Gopinath Sa N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; BK Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru; Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot; Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramanagar; Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Subdivision; Balakrishna HN, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station, Mysuru; Gavirangappa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PWD, Chikkamagaluru; Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Devadurga in Raichur and Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

Further details are awaited.