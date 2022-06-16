Bengaluru Rural: The corpse of a woman, aged about 30-35, was stuffed in a suitcase and found in Honnenahalli Lake, Nelamangala Taluk of Bengaluru Rural on Tuesday, said police. Bengaluru Rural Police Superintendent Dr. Konavanshi Krishna said that Arun Kumar, a local informed about a blue suitcase at the edge of the pond with a foul smell, the police suspect that the miscreants might have killed the woman somewhere else and then dumped the corpse in the lake. He also informed that the miscreants had tied her legs and hands with a dupatta. "The identity of the woman will be ascertained after a thorough probe," he added.