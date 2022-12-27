Mixer blast at courier shop in Karnataka's Hassan; owner loses five fingers

Hassan (Karnataka): A mixer grinder has exploded in a courier shop at KR Puram Nagar here in Hassan, Karnataka, resulting in critical injuries to the shop owner who lost all five fingers of his right hand. The blast happened on Monday at around 7.30 PM. It is being said that the incident took place while transporting the mixer which had arrived to courier shop. The circumstances amid which the blast took place have raised several questions, which remained unanswered.

Two days ago, the parcel which came to DTDC Courier Shop was delivered to a person in the city. But after two days, the person who came to return the mixer to the Courier Shop said that it did not come from the correct address. The blast incident occurred when the courier shop owner was getting the mixer back. The police were inquiring about the antecedents of the person who came to return the mixer.

Due to the blast, many items of the courier were damaged. A case has been registered at the city police station. The fact that this incident took place right after the Mangalore cooker blast has led to many doubts.

The mixi blast is at the DTDC Courier Shop in KR Puram Nagar in the city. Shop owner Shashi suffered serious injuries. His right hand five fingers were completely severed. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Talking about this, Hassan SP Hariram Shankar said that there is no danger to the injured. He was hit by a mixi blade. The FSL (Forensic Science and Laboratory) team has been informed and once they arrive then they will begin their probe. We have received information from where the courier had arrived. So no speculation is needed. We are probing the case and waiting for FSL report. Once they will collect the sample then we would be able to tell you exact cause of blast and how it happened etc, the SP said.