Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): A rare Megalithic burial site dating back to 800 BC has been found in the government cashew plantation at Aturu-Kundaje in Ramakunja village in the Kadab taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to Prof. T. Murugeshi, head of the history and archaeology department of Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty College, Shirwada, at the centre of the cave is a pothole resembling a fire pit. "The tomb is built in the direction of the east. Small pieces of red, black, and red pottery were found in small quantities in the cave. Most probably, the cave was robbed by the locals. A unique Megalithic burial site, dating back to 800 BC. Normally the rock-cut caves of the Megalithic era are 2.5 or 3 feet long with openings in the centre and about a meter deep it is hemispherical in shape," Murugeshi said in a release.

"But here, there are no central openings but a huge circle engraving. The circle is about 7 feet in diameter on the laterite surface. What is more interesting is that exactly below, there is a cave with the same measurement. On the side, there is an opening of about 2 feet in height. Usually, Megalithic burial sites are marked by stone circles, menhirs and stone carnes. But for the first time a sepulchral is marked by a circle," he added.

Murugeshi also said that megalithic burial sites are marked by stone circles and menhirs. But in the cave found near Ramakunja, a sepulchre is marked by a circle or zero.