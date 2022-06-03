Kalaburagi: At least seven people were charred to death while one is feared dead in a fire that broke out in a private sleeper bus following a collision with a goods lorry on the outskirts of Kamalapur village here on Friday morning. A total of 12 people were rescued and taken to the hospital in Kalaburgi, all of whom have been identified to be residents of Hyderabad.

The accident occurred around 6 am on the Bidar-Srirangapattan highway when the two vehicles collided near the bridge and a fire broke out. Isha Panth, the Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi district said that as per preliminary investigations it was suspected that 7 to 8 passengers were stuck inside the charred bus. "However, at this stage, it is not possible to tell the exact number of deaths in the tragedy," she said.

The private bus belonged to a Goa-based company, Orange and was heading towards Hyderabad from Goa. A total of 35 passengers were on the bus including the driver. The locals were not able to go near the bus as it caught fire soon after the collision. They informed the police, Fire Brigade and Emergency services, after which the rescue operation was initiated.