Sirsi (Karnataka): 71-year-old Narayana Bhatt, has proved that age is just a number by securing 1st rank in the entire state in Civil Engineering Diploma. Bhatt, a resident of Sirsi city in Uttara Kannada district, was attending RN Shetty Polytechnic College here.

In 1973, he secured 2nd rank in Mechanical Diploma from Government Polytechnic College, Karwar, and then joined a Soda Factory in Gujarat. After retiring in 2013, he came to Sirsi to spend his retired life.

Instead of wasting time, he enrolled himself in RN Shetty Polytechnic College, Sirasi in 2019 to pursue Civil Engineering Diploma. Attending regular classes for the three-year course, Bhatt topped the state by securing 94.88 percent.

After his accomplishments, Narayan Bhatt will be felicitated by the Chief Minister and Technical Education minister in a felicitation program scheduled to be held in Bangalore on November 2.

Over Bhatt's accomplishment, Nityanand Kini, Principal of RN Shetty Polytechnic College lauded said, "He used to come to college in uniform and had 100% attendance. It's a proud moment for all of us."