Belagavi (Karnataka): Seven foetuses were found floating in ditches in Mudalgi town Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday. According to the police, the foetuses were stuffed in five small boxes and thrown in the ditch. The locals were shocked and terrified after seeing the foetuses floating near the Moodalagi bus stand drain and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and are probing, however, the accused are yet to be identified. District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Koni said, "In prima facie, it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide. Seven foetuses have been found in five bottled jars at Mudalgi town bridge. All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be registered with the local police station in this regard through the Gram Panchayat."

Also Read: Woman found dead in Nainital lake

"The foetuses have been kept in the mortuary of a local hospital. As soon as the case would be registered, the foetuses will be brought to the Belagavi Science Laboratory for testing. A special team will also be formed to investigate the killing of these foetuses after bringing it to the notice of the district commissioner," the DHO added.