Belagavi(Karnataka): Three persons were held for hanging an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution in Belagavi, police said on Sunday.

Police sources said Mohammed Shoaib Abdul Ghafar Hakeem, Aman Mokashi, and Arbaaz Mokashi were held in the case. They further revealed that the accused are from Deshpande Galli in Belagavi. Police have registered a case for spreading enmity between communities and disturbing peace in society against the accused.

The effigy of Sharma was hung on the rope near the Deshpande Galli complex. According to police sources, the two accused were seen entering the complex in CCTV footage. They further revealed that at 10.54 pm on June 9, the accused entered the complex and hung an effigy from a rope at midnight. Police have detained three people based on CCTV camera footage and mobile tower location.

The BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal following the row over their derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.