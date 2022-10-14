Mysuru: A 12-year-old girl from K.R. Nagar has developed symptoms similar to that of monkeypox, putting the Karnataka Health Department on alert. The health officers in the district have sent the samples of the girl to a laboratory in Bangalore for confirmation. The reports are awaited and district authorities are yet to make an official statement in this regard.

According to the health department, she had developed swollen lymph nodes and was undergoing treatment. Even after four days of treatment, she was not cured. The health officers then isolated the girl, suspecting it to be a case of monkeypox.

The girl's family has shown no such symptoms so far. This has come after four months of the first case of monkeypox detected in Kerala's Kollam.