Karnal (Haryana): As the country approaches the 75th Independence day, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement initiated by PM Narendra Modi is gaining full momentum and pictures of preparation from all across the country are emerging. 'Prerna', an old age home to 50 elderly people in Haryana's Karnal is making tricolours and distributing them free of cost among the people.

Jai Bhagwan Singla, the founder of Prerna Old Age Home, said that the elderly actively participate in every festival and similar government campaigns. "Earlier during Covid-19 times they prepared masks. When the government banned the use of plastic bags, they got involved in making cloth bags and now they are preparing and campaigning to deliver the tricolour door to door. Till now 500 tricolours have been distributed and many more are yet to be distributed," he said.

"A special thing about their flags is that they carry blessings of these homeless elderly", added the founder of the old-age home. The tricolours are distributed free of cost in local markets, houses, and factories in different areas of the city. Vijay Dutt Sharma, who lives in an old age home, said the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' enables them to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for the country.