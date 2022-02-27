New Delhi: The Karkardooma court of Delhi had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the six accused in connection with February 2020 Delhi riots. The court said all the accused had not given the report of pen-drive in front of the court. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg ordered the imposition of the fine.

Firoz Khan, Iqbal, Zakir, Shakir, Sirajuddin and Anas are among the six accused of Delhi violence, who were ordered to be fined by the court. The court directed to deposit this amount of fine within a week.

These accused had informed the court that they were not provided with the pen-drive by the investigating officer while the investigating officer had handed over the pen-drive to them. On the information of the accused, the court had also directed to file a reply from the SHO of New Usmanpur police station.

The court stated that the full copy of the chargesheet was handed over to the accused in a pen-drive. The court said that the investigating officer should have informed the court a day before the hearing about handing over the pen drives to the accused. For this reason, the court had also issued a show-cause notice to the SHO concerned.