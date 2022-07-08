Srinagar: On June 18, the Kargil Victory Flame Run was flagged off from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. After traversing nearly 200 kilometers, the Victory Flame on July 7, reached Drugmulla in the Kupwara district. As part of a series of run-up events to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, the victory run had been flagged off by the Chief of Staff, Northern Command headquarters Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani.

Upon reaching Kupwara, the Victory Flame was brought to the Hajipur Brigade War Memorial where military officials, civilian dignitaries, veer naris, and school students carried out a wreath-laying ceremony. Approximately five hundred proud citizens participated in the event as they came out to witness the affair with great fervor.

Also read: Kargil victory flame run flagged off from Army's northern headquarters in J&K

The exuberant event witnessed bike rallies and a cultural program organized by the students of Army Goodwill School (AGS) Trehgam, AGS Wayne, Rehmat Alam Private School, and two renowned Karate institutes of Kupwara. The Kargil Victory Flame completed nearly half of the journey yesterday, it will now traverse the rest of the journey to Tangdhar, Keran, Macchal, and Dawar.