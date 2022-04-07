Karauli: A Rajasthan policeman is being hailed for saving four precious lives including two children during the recent communal riots in Karauli. At least 42 people were injured and several shops and houses were set on fire during a riot on April 2, which was reportedly triggered after a religious procession was attacked with stones.

Netresh, the Rajasthan cop, without caring for his life, rescued two children and as many women trapped in fire between stone-pelting and the subsequent arson and saved their lives. In fact, CM Ashok Gehlot also spoke to Netresh over the phone and praised his bravery, and congratulated him on being promoted to the post of head constable.

Netresh shared the harrowing experience in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat. He said that he was unmindful of raging flames and stones and was only hearing the cries for help from children and women. "The only thing running in mind was how the children and women should be saved and the respect for police uniform to be restored and I just jumped into the fire to save them,” said Netresh.

He said that in the midst of all this, the one who gave him courage was Karauli Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Indolia, who himself was controlling the fire and dealing with the rioters like a policeman on the spot. He said that whatever he did was his “duty, duty and duty”.

He added that if the SP sahib had not taken over the command, Karauli would have been reduced to ashes by the fire: "Police personnel told that the incident was very frightening. The scene was so dangerous that 5-6 big shops were burning," he added.

On that eventful day, Netresh was on patrol in Sigma. The religious rally left at 3 pm and reached Hatwara Bazaar. During the subsequent violence, shops were set ablaze. While many others were injured, two women were trapped with a child in a house located there, Netresh recalled.

He said that he understood the life of that child was more valuable than his life and immediately reached the child through the fire and brought it out along with the woman by putting a cloth around them. The woman also recalled that “someone saved my child”.

Since the incident, Netresh has been getting continuous calls from everyone praising his noble work. He said that he has been overwhelmed by the love all around. He said that all the top officers of the police department, public representatives, representatives of social organizations, and colleagues have patted him on his back. “Apart from this, the chairman of the Human Rights Commission and Nobel laureate Kailash also called and appreciated my work,” he said.

