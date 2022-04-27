Karauli: Police have tightened the noose against the people involved in the April 2 violence on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Rajasthan's Karauli. Forty-two people were injured in the violence.

The police have started preparations to attach the properties of the four absconding accused. A petition has been presented in the court to attach the properties of the accused. Soon after the petition is approved by the court, action will be taken to attach the properties of the accused.

Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Indolia said that on April 2, anti-social elements pelted stones at Hatwara market near Futakot intersection on a bike rally being taken out in Karauli to commemorate Hindu New Year. More than 42 people were injured in stone-pelting and subsequent arson and torching of houses, he said. He said the anti-social elements also carried out stabbing and arson.

A total of 31 people have been arrested in the case so far. However, the main four accused are still absconding in the case including Rajaram Gurjar, former Chairman of Karauli Municipal Council, Sahab Singh Gurjar, State President of Hindu Sena, Councilor Matloob Ahmed, and Anchi.

Police teams have been formed under the leadership of SIT team and the Additional Superintendent of Police who are searching for the accused.

The Ashok Gehlot government-approved financial assistance for the victims. After the April 2 violence, a curfew was imposed in Karauli city for 15 days. During this time the internet was also suspended.