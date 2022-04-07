Karauli: Days after the stone-pelting incident that took place in Rajasthan's Karauli, the District Magistrate on Thursday extended the curfew in Karauli Nagar Parishad till 12 am on 10th April.

However, as per the order, relaxations have been allowed in the curfew. During the curfew from 9 am to 12 pm, vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations, and gas agencies will function. However, the entry of vehicles into the market area will be restricted and internet services to remain shut.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Earlier, a curfew was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

Senior police officers BL Meena, MP Dr. Manoj Rajoria, and SP Shailendra Singh visited the markets and reviewed the situation and security arrangements. They also urged the public to maintain peace.

