Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man, associated with a controversial outfit, was arrested in Telangana on Monday for allegedly circulating certain material, which may disturb communal harmony. The accused, a karate master, in the guise of conducting a training camp in the form of legal awareness and karate classes was found to be motivating, mentoring and brainwashing the youth to attack people of other religions whenever asked to do so, said police. An FIR had been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the man was arrested, the official said.

The investigation is at an initial stage, and incriminating materials have been seized as well, which includes two banners of the outfit, one notebook and three handbooks, stated police.