Jaipur: At the age when children don't even learn to speak properly, Manushree has not only achieved a black belt in karate but has also become the youngest player in India to hold a black belt. For this achievement, she also entered the India Book of Records.

Manushree Saxena, a player of PHED Sports Club, Jaipur wishes to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek his blessings and also wants to teach him karate so that PM can fight with the enemies of the nation. On Sunday, she got honoured at PHED Sports Club, where Manushree left everyone amazed as she displayed her Karate skills.

Her mother Pooja Saxena says, "Manushree's elder sister Tanushree used to learn karate by watching her elder sister, while Manushree started doing karate by herself, sometimes she used to play with her father as she was good at it. Later, we decided to get her enrolled in the academy and now as a result she brought laurels to us."

"Manushree is a quick learner, once she was told anything she learns it and we are also very happy that her name gets registered in the India Book of Records", Pooja added further.

Sanjay Singh Shekhawat, president of PHED Sports Club, said that "4-year-old girl Manushree got trained in PHED Sports Club and with her achievement, she made everyone proud and has set an example for women who can learn Karate and protect themselves."

Manushree Coach Mahesh Kayath remembers that Manushree was just two when she came to him for learning Karate with exceptionally good learning abilities as compared to her age group children. Now, after her achievements, her name has also been sent to the Guinness Book of Records.

