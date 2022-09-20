Koppal: A man has been booked for giving Triple Talaq to his wife in the Koppal district of Karnataka. The incident took place in the Woman Police Station area of the district on September 15. The complainant Khaleda Begum had earlier a filed a case against her husband Syed Wahid Attar based in Gajendragad in 2021.

Police said that the case came up for hearing before the Koppal JMFC court on September 15. When Khaleda Begum, who came to the court with her father, came face to face at the court gate with her husband Syed Wahid Attar, he said Triple Talaq to his wife.

According to police when the complainant informed the court about the incident, she was advised to file case. " Khaleda, then lodged a complaint against her husband at the Woman's Police Station," said Arunangshu Giri, Superintendent of Police.