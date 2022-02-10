Kolkata: Adani Group, believed to be extremely close to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has evinced keen interest to invest in the proposed Tajpur Port project in West Bengal.

On Thursday, Karan Adani, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited and the director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, came to the state secretariat of Nabanna and had a 45-minute meeting with the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Karan Adani is the son of the Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani, who also came to Nabanna in November last year and personally, met the chief minister.

The proposed Tajpur Port project would be a deep sea port project and also a dream project of the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. A tender was already floated for the project. Adani Group is one of the key respondents to the tender. February 15, is the last day for submission of the applications for the tender.

State government sources said that besides Tajpur Port projects, the chief minister and Karan Adani also discussed on other sectors where the group has investment prospects in the state.

The Bengal Global Business Summit will be organized in Kolkata in April, 2022. Gautam Adani has already assured his presence at the meet.

