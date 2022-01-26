New Delhi: All is not well between Ghulam Nabi Azad and some of his party colleagues as the senior Congress leader and member of parliament is getting mixed reactions from his partymen to him being conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

Azad was conferred with Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal congratulated Azad but said it was ironic that the party did not need his services.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” Sibal tweeted.

His reaction came after another congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Azad and referring to Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan, said it is the right thing to do as he wants to be 'Azad not Ghulam'.

Meanwhile, Azad late Tuesday had to clarify that his Twitter bio had not changed as he called any such reports "mischievous propaganda". "Some mischievous propaganda is being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier," he tweeted.

Change in Twitter bio, especially dropping the party name, has been the first indication of a politician jumping ship recently and joining the rival group. In Azad's case, however, his verified Twitter handle @ghulamnazad does not carry any bio at all.

In December last year, Azad led the group of 23 rebel Congress leaders who wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding an overhaul in the party, a move questioned by other Congress leaders.

Read: G-23 leaders find place in Congress star campaigners' list for UP